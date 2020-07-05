In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Tringale hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Tringale finished his round tied for 24th at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Maverick McNealy and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 15 under.

Cameron Tringale got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cameron Tringale to 1 over for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 207-yard par-3 green ninth, Tringale suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Tringale's 121 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to even for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Tringale chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Tringale had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.