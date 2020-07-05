Cameron Champ hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 4th at 14 under with Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, Maverick McNealy, Kevin Kisner, and Seamus Power; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; and Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Champ had a 69 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Champ chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Champ to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Champ chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 12th, Champ got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Champ's 72 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 32-foot putt for eagle. This put Champ at 4 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Champ hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Champ to 5 under for the round.