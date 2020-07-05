  • Cameron Champ shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Champ makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Champ makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 4 at Rocket Mortgage

    In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Champ makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.