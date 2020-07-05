In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bryson DeChambeau hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. DeChambeau finished his day in 1st at 23 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 18 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Bryson DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryson DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.

DeChambeau hit his drive 366 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 552-yard par-5 seventh. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 5 under for the round.

DeChambeau had a 355-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 555-yard par-5 14th. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 16th, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put DeChambeau at 5 under for the round.

DeChambeau hit his drive 355 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 577-yard par-5 17th. This moved DeChambeau to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, DeChambeau's 98 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved DeChambeau to 7 under for the round.