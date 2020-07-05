  • Brian Stuard shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Brian Stuard birdies No. 17 in Round 3 at Rocket Mortgage
    Highlights

    Brian Stuard birdies No. 17 in Round 3 at Rocket Mortgage

    Brian Stuard birdies No. 17 in Round 3 at Rocket Mortgage