Brian Stuard hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 18th at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Stuard had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Stuard hit his 74 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stuard to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 seventh, Stuard chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Stuard's 143 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Stuard hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 5 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 4 under for the round.