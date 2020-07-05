Brendon Todd hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 57th at 8 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Ryan Armour is in 3rd at 16 under.

At the 453-yard par-4 second, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Todd hit his 121 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Todd to even for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to even for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.