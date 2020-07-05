-
Brendon Todd shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brendon Todd sticks approach to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brendon Todd lands his 129-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Brendon Todd hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 57th at 8 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Ryan Armour is in 3rd at 16 under.
At the 453-yard par-4 second, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Todd hit his 121 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Todd to even for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.
Todd got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to even for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.
