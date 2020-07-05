-
Brandon Hagy shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandon Hagy birdies No. 1 in Round 3 at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brandon Hagy makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brandon Hagy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his round tied for 30th at 11 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Hagy hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hagy hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
