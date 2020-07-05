-
Bo Van Pelt shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bo Van Pelt makes birdie on No. 1 in Round 4 at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bo Van Pelt makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Bo Van Pelt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 68th at 3 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Seamus Power, and Chris Kirk are tied for 4th at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Van Pelt had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 fifth green, Van Pelt suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Van Pelt at even for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Van Pelt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Van Pelt's tee shot went 211 yards to the right rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Van Pelt's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
