Austin Cook hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cook finished his round tied for 24th at 11 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Seamus Power, and Chris Kirk are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Austin Cook had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Austin Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Cook's 136 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cook to 4 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Cook hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Cook to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Cook had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 6 under for the round.