Arjun Atwal shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 05, 2020
Highlights
Arjun Atwal’s near hole-out leads to eagle at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Arjun Atwal nearly holes out from 240 yards out, rolling his ball by the flag and stopping it 5 feet from the cup at the par-5 17th hole. He would make the putt for eagle. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Arjun Atwal hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Atwal finished his round tied for 44th at 10 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 21 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 18 under; and Adam Hadwin, Danny Willett, Matthew Wolff, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Atwal got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Atwal to 1 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Atwal got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 7 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Atwal to 3 over for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Atwal reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Atwal to 2 over for the round.
Atwal got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Atwal to 3 over for the round.
On the par-5 17th, Atwal's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Atwal to 1 over for the round.
