  • Arjun Atwal shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Arjun Atwal nearly holes out from 240 yards out, rolling his ball by the flag and stopping it 5 feet from the cup at the par-5 17th hole. He would make the putt for eagle. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Arjun Atwal’s near hole-out leads to eagle at Rocket Mortgage

