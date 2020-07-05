-
-
Adam Schenk shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 05, 2020
-
Highlights
Adam Schenk makes eagle on No. 17 in Round 4 at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Adam Schenk makes eagle on the par-5 17th hole.
In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Adam Schenk hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 30th at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 23 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 18 under.
Schenk got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Schenk hit an approach shot from 241 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.