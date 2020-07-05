In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Adam Hadwin hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 5th at 16 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 18 under; and Kevin Kisner and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

At the 397-yard par-4 first, Hadwin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Hadwin hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hadwin's 153 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Hadwin had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Hadwin hit an approach shot from 251 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hadwin's 168 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 5 under for the round.