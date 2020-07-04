Zack Sucher hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Sucher finished his day tied for 68th at 4 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, Sucher had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sucher to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Sucher had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Sucher to 2 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Sucher reached the green in 3 and sunk a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Sucher at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Sucher had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sucher to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Sucher hit his next to the fairway bunker and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th. This moved Sucher to 1 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Sucher's tee shot went 159 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 24 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Sucher got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sucher to 3 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Sucher reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sucher to 2 over for the round.