In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Zac Blair hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Blair finished his day tied for 40th at 9 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Blair's 100 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Blair had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Blair's 112 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Blair to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Blair reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Blair hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 3 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Blair's tee shot went 235 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Blair hit an approach shot from 72 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 3 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Blair had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Blair to 4 under for the round.

Blair got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blair to 3 under for the round.