Wesley Bryan putts himself to a 7-under 65 in third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Shot of the Day
Wesley Bryan’s chip from the green is the Shot of the Day
In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wesley Bryan uses his wedge from on the green, chipping his ball to 9 inches from the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-5 14th hole.
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wesley Bryan hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bryan finished his day tied for 8th at 13 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the par-4 second, Wesley Bryan's 131 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wesley Bryan to 1 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Bryan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Bryan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Bryan hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Bryan had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 5 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Bryan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bryan to 6 under for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Bryan's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Bryan's 162 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 6 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Bryan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bryan to 7 under for the round.
