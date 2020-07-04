In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wesley Bryan hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bryan finished his day tied for 8th at 13 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 second, Wesley Bryan's 131 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wesley Bryan to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Bryan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Bryan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Bryan hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Bryan had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 5 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Bryan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bryan to 6 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Bryan's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Bryan's 162 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 6 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Bryan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bryan to 7 under for the round.