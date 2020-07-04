-
-
Webb Simpson shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 04, 2020
-
Highlights
Webb Simpson birdies No. 4 in Round 3 at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Webb Simpson makes birdie on the par-5 4th hole.
Webb Simpson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 8th at 13 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Simpson had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
At the 555-yard par-5 14th, Simpson got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Simpson to 2 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.