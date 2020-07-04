-
Viktor Hovland putts well in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
July 04, 2020
Highlights
Viktor Hovland birdies No. 17 in Round 3 at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
Viktor Hovland hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Hovland finished his day tied for 8th at 13 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
After a 314 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Viktor Hovland chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Viktor Hovland to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hovland had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Hovland hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.
