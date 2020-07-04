Tyrrell Hatton hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 13th at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Hatton had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

At the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Hatton got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 459-yard par-4 12th, Hatton went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Hatton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Hatton's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hatton's 128 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.