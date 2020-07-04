In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tyler Duncan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 49th at 8 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Duncan hit his 106 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Duncan's 134 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Duncan's tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Duncan's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.