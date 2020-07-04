-
-
Troy Merritt posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 04, 2020
-
Highlights
Troy Merritt gets up-and-down for birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Troy Merritt gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Troy Merritt hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his day tied for 4th at 14 under with Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; and Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under.
On the par-5 seventh, Troy Merritt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Troy Merritt to 1 under for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Merritt hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Merritt had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.