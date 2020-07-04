-
Tony Finau delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the third at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tony Finau hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Finau finished his day tied for 19th at 11 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
After a 306 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Tony Finau chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Finau chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Finau's 136 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 6 under for the round.
