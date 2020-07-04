In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tom Lewis hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Lewis finished his day tied for 19th at 11 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

At the 397-yard par-4 first, Lewis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lewis to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Lewis's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to even-par for the round.

Lewis got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to even for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lewis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Lewis's 130 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Lewis had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lewis to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Lewis's 123 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lewis to 5 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Lewis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 6 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Lewis chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 7 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Lewis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to 6 under for the round.