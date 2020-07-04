-
Ted Potter, Jr. shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ted Potter, Jr. makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 1 at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ted Potter, Jr. makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
Ted Potter, Jr. hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his day tied for 19th at 11 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.
At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Potter, Jr. hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, Potter, Jr. missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.
