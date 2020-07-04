-
-
Sungjae Im rebounds from poor front in third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 04, 2020
-
Round Recaps
Simpson, Kirk tied for 36-hole lead at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Webb Simpson carded an 8-under 64, while Chris Kirk turned in a 7-under 65, getting them both to 12-under for the tournament and tied atop the leaderboard heading into the weekend.
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sungjae Im hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Im finished his day tied for 59th at 7 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
Sungjae Im got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sungjae Im to 1 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Im's 146 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
At the 555-yard par-5 14th, Im got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Im to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Im had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.