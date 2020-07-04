Steve Stricker hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Stricker finished his day tied for 49th at 8 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Stricker had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stricker to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 fifth green, Stricker suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stricker at even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Stricker's 131 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Stricker's tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Stricker had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stricker to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Stricker's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stricker hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th. This moved Stricker to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Stricker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stricker to 1 under for the round.