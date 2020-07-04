-
-
Si Woo Kim shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 04, 2020
Si Woo Kim hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 49th at 8 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Kim had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Kim's 136 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Kim's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Kim's tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
At the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kim got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kim to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.