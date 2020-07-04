Seung-Yul Noh hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 59th at 7 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Noh chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 second, Noh chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Noh had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Noh chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noh to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Noh's 108 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

At the 555-yard par-5 14th, Noh got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Noh's tee shot went 170 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Noh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 52-foot putt for eagle. This put Noh at 2 under for the round.