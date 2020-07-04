In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sepp Straka hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his day tied for 30th at 10 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Sepp Straka hit an approach shot from 91 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sepp Straka to 1 under for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to even-par for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Straka chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Straka's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Straka's tee shot went 206 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 12th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 2 over for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Straka chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.