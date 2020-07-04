-
-
Seamus Power putts well in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 04, 2020
-
Highlights
Seamus Power birdies No. 14 in Round 3 at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Seamus Power makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Seamus Power hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Power finished his day tied for 4th at 14 under with Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, and Chris Kirk; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; and Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under.
On the par-5 fourth, Seamus Power's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seamus Power to 1 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Power hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
Power got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 1 under for the round.
After a 332 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Power chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Power hit his 225 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.