In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Stallings hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stallings finished his day tied for 30th at 10 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Scott Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Stallings's 79 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Stallings chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 459-yard par-4 12th, Stallings went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Stallings to 2 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Stallings hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.