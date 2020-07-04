Scott Harrington hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harrington finished his day tied for 13th at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Scott Harrington had a 70 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott Harrington to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Harrington chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 3 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Harrington hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 14th. This moved Harrington to 5 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Harrington's tee shot went 165 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 5 under for the round.