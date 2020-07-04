Sam Burns hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 30th at 10 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Burns's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Burns reached the green in 2 and rolled a 55-foot putt for birdie. This put Burns at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Burns had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

After a 358 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Burns chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Burns hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burns to 2 under for the round.

Burns hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 577-yard par-5 17th. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.