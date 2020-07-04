In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ryan Armour hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 2nd at 16 under with Bryson DeChambeau; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Armour's 91 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Armour had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Armour hit an approach shot from 81 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Armour had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Armour to 4 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Armour hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 5 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Armour hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 6 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Armour reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Armour chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Armour to 5 under for the round.