  • Ryan Armour shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Following his third-round 5-under 67 at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ryan Armour talks about how he used the break from golf to his advantage and what he’ll need to do Sunday to contend for the win at Detroit Golf Club.
    Interviews

    Ryan Armour’s interview after Round 3 of Rocket Mortgage

    Following his third-round 5-under 67 at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ryan Armour talks about how he used the break from golf to his advantage and what he’ll need to do Sunday to contend for the win at Detroit Golf Club.