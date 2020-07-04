-
Ryan Armour shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Ryan Armour’s interview after Round 3 of Rocket Mortgage
Following his third-round 5-under 67 at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ryan Armour talks about how he used the break from golf to his advantage and what he’ll need to do Sunday to contend for the win at Detroit Golf Club.
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ryan Armour hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 2nd at 16 under with Bryson DeChambeau; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the par-4 first, Armour's 91 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Armour had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Armour hit an approach shot from 81 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Armour had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Armour to 4 under for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Armour hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 5 under for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Armour hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 6 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Armour reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Armour chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Armour to 5 under for the round.
