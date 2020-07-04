-
Rickie Fowler shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 04, 2020
Rickie Fowler makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 3 at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Rickie Fowler hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 40th at 9 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the 453-yard par-4 second, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fourth, Fowler hit his 117 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Fowler to even for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Fowler had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.
