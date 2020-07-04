-
Richy Werenski shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Richy Werenski hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 19th at 11 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werenski to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 seventh, Werenski's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Werenski to even for the round.
At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Werenski got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.
Werenski hit his drive 355 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 555-yard par-5 14th. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.
