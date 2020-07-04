In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rhein Gibson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Gibson finished his day tied for 40th at 9 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a 280 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 second, Gibson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gibson to 1 over for the round.

Gibson missed the green on his first shot on the 167-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Gibson to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Gibson's 122 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Gibson had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gibson to 3 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Gibson's his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Gibson's tee shot went 239 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 87 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 69 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Gibson to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Gibson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gibson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Gibson hit his 246 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Gibson to 4 under for the round.