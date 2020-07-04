Patrick Rodgers hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his day tied for 49th at 8 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Patrick Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Rodgers's tee shot went 156 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Rodgers's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Rodgers had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Rodgers sank his approach from 164 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.