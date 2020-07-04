In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Pat Perez hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Perez finished his day tied for 30th at 10 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 second, Pat Perez's 140 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pat Perez to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 seventh, Perez hit his 141 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Perez's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Perez had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Perez chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Perez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.