Michael Thompson shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Michael Thompson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 63rd at 6 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the par-4 third, Thompson's 72 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even-par for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Thompson's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to even for the round.
On the par-5 17th, Thompson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Thompson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.
