In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Michael Gellerman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Gellerman finished his day tied for 30th at 10 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Gellerman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Gellerman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Gellerman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gellerman to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Gellerman's 143 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 5 under for the round.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Gellerman hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gellerman to 6 under for the round.

Gellerman got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gellerman to 5 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Gellerman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gellerman to 4 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Gellerman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to 5 under for the round.

Gellerman got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gellerman to 4 under for the round.