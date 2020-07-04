-
Maverick McNealy shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Maverick McNealy sinks a 27-foot birdie on No. 15 in Round 2 at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Maverick McNealy makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
Maverick McNealy hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 40th at 9 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
At the 233-yard par-3 11th, McNealy hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, McNealy's tee shot went 149 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 27 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
