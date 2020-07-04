Matthew Wolff hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his day in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a 350 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Wolff chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to even for the round.

After a 352 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Wolff chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

Wolff hit his tee at the green on the 167-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Wolff chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Wolff had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 5 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Wolff's tee shot went 215 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 26 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Wolff's 138 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Wolff hit an approach shot from 219 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Wolff to 6 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Wolff hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 7 under for the round.

After a 349 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Wolff chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 8 under for the round.