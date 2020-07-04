  • Matt Wallace shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the third round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matt Wallace hits his 248-yard second shot 20 feet from the cup, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Matt Wallace reaches in two to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage

