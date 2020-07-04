Matt Wallace hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 8th at 13 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Wallace had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Wallace's 83 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Wallace missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Wallace to 3 under for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 12th, Wallace got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 1 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Wallace chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wallace to 4 under for the round.