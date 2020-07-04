Mark Hubbard hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 4th at 14 under with Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; and Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under.

After a 310 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Hubbard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Hubbard hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Hubbard had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hubbard to 5 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Hubbard's his second shot went 36 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hubbard's 170 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Hubbard hit his 90 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hubbard to 5 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 4 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 under for the round.