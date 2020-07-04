-
Mark Anderson shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Mark Anderson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Anderson finished his day tied for 59th at 7 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Anderson hit an approach shot from 222 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to even-par for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Anderson's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Anderson's 137 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.
