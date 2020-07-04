-
Luke List shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Luke List hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 8th at 13 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
After a 346 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, List chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
List got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, List's 111 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, List had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 4 under for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 5 under for the round.
