Luke Donald shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Luke Donald sinks birdie putt from the fringe at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Luke Donald drains a 14-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-5 17th hole.
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Luke Donald hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 49th at 8 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the par-4 third, Donald's 76 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Donald had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.
Donald missed the green on his first shot on the 207-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.
Donald got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 17th, Donald chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.
