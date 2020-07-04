-
Lucas Glover rebounds from poor front in third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lucas Glover hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Glover finished his day tied for 49th at 8 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
At the 453-yard par-4 second, Lucas Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lucas Glover to 1 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Glover hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Glover's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Glover got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to even for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
