Lanto Griffin shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Lanto Griffin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 30th at 10 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Griffin had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Griffin's 81 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Griffin hit an approach shot from 213 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Griffin's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
