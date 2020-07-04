In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 63rd at 6 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

At the 453-yard par-4 second, Lee got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Lee's 75 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.

Lee missed the green on his first shot on the 207-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Lee chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Lee chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even for the round.