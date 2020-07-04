In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kristoffer Ventura hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Ventura finished his day tied for 19th at 11 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Ventura had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ventura to 3 under for the round.

Ventura his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ventura to 2 under for the round.

After a 353 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Ventura chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 3 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Ventura hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Ventura to 3 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Ventura had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ventura to 4 under for the round.